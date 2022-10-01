First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. 24,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 103.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.