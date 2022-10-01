First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. 24,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
