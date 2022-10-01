First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $31.89.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.