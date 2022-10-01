First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $31.89.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.