First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

