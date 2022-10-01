First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,476.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 63,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.