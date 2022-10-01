First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 101,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
