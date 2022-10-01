First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 101,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

