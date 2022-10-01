First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

