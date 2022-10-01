First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FGB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.