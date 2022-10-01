First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 54.1% in September

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock remained flat at $16.55 on Friday. 5,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

First United Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in First United by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

