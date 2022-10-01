First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

