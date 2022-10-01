FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

