Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $137.67. 1,483,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

