Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 177,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.94.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.