Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 177,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $9,715,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

