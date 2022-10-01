FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.36. 111,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 85,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,202 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,653,000.

