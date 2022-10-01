Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Up 14.2%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 311,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 49,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

