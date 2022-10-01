FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FONAR

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.