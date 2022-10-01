Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

