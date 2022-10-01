ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives $23.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in ForgeRock by 566.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

