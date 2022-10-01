Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FORTY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

