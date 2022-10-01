Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

