Fortis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4116 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FTS opened at $37.99 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortis by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.