Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $221,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

