Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,153,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,203. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.