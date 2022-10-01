Franklin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Franklin has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Franklin Profile

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

