FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 402,791 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
