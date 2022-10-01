FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 402,791 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.