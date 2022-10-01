FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

