G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 761,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,982. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $709.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

