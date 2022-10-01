Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$150.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 27.44 and a quick ratio of 27.32.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

