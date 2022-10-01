GAM Holding AG Buys 8,802 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.85 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.