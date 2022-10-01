GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.