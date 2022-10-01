GAM Holding AG Has $16.80 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,937 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

