GAM Holding AG Has $5.67 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

