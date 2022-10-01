GAM Holding AG Purchases 892 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 69,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

