GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,064.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,574,000 after buying an additional 122,012 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.09 and a 200 day moving average of $342.92. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.