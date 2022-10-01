GAM Holding AG Sells 426 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

