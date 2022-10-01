GAM Holding AG Sells 432 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cfra raised EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.