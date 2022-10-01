GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

