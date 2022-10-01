GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE launched on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

