Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) versus Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Head to Head Analysis

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Geely Automobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.96 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.24 Geely Automobile $15.75 billion 0.87 $751.35 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Geely Automobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Vicinity Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

