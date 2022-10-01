Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Up 72.7% in September

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:GAQ remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Friday. 140,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,177. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

