Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 2.8 %

GNGBY stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

