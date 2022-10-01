Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 16.42.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at 6.79 on Thursday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 18.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

