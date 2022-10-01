Gitcoin (GTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.04 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $183.18 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00009522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

