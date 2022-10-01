Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $251.00 Average PT from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

