Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 531,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,475. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

