Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%.

