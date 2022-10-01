Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLNG. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.1 %

GLNG opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

