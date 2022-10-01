Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $493,150.04 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $493,150.04 and approximately $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007334 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010460 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011930 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 311,271,461 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.