Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

GSEVW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,147. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

