Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.50

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72.89 ($0.88), with a volume of 3469925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.15 ($0.91).

GNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £376.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,444.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89.

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

