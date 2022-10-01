GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GreenLight Biosciences Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 454,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GreenLight Biosciences has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.
GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $8,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,625 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenLight Biosciences
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.