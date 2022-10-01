GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 454,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GreenLight Biosciences has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

In other GreenLight Biosciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,061,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,403,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $8,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,625 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

